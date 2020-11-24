'Dancing With the Stars': Nelly Performs His Greatest Hits, and Viewers Go Wild
Nelly is one of the four finalists who was competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. In addition to performing two dance routines during the finale, the rapper also performed a medley of his greatest hits during the show. Naturally, fans had plenty of thoughts about Nelly's performance.
Fans were initially shocked to see that Nelly made it to the DWTS finale, as the rapper has frequently been towards the bottom of the leaderboard when it comes to scoring. During the semi-finals, the show said goodbye to two of the top performers of the season — Disney actor Skai Jackson and figure skater Johnny Weir. As a result, Nelly, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, One Day at a Time actor Justina Machado, and Catfish star Nev Schulman were still in the running to become the Season 29 champ heading into Monday night's episode. In the end, Bristowe came out on top, securing the Mirrorball Trophy alongside her partner, Artem Chigvintsev.
Nelly had his work cut out for him on Monday night, as he took part in multiple performances during the finale. Read on to check out what DWTS viewers are saying about the rapper's vocal stylings on the recent episode.
Living For It
omg LIVING for that nelly performance #dwts— kevin stacey (@vaceystandas) November 24, 2020
Fans were stoked to hear Nelly perform some of his classic hits such as "Hot in Here." The performance had everyone in the studio and at home jumping out of their seats.prevnext
Go Nelly
C'mon Nelly, go off.. that performance... yasss.. .u take the mirrorball man... my dude.. #Nelly #DWTS— Yasmin Tinwala (@SuhSilyPeasants) November 24, 2020
Some fans were so thrilled about the performance that they couldn't help but root for Nelly to take home the Mirrorball Trophy. As this fan wrote, the rapper clearly brought down the DWTS house.prevnext
Happy Vibes
OK Nelly’s medley is making me verrrry happy #DWTS— Kathy Henderson (@KatH_NY) November 24, 2020
Nelly's medley of hits was just what some fans were in need of. This fan wrote that the performance brought a major dose of levity to the program.prevnext
The Concert Experience
Free nelly concert on @DancingABC ?! Yes please!! #DWTS— Jess Hughes (@J_Hughe) November 24, 2020
Nelly's performance was basically a free concert on the ABC program, just as this fan wrote. And they couldn't help but enjoy it.prevnext
Who Doesn't Love It?
Gettin’ hottt in herrrrr #DWTS Everybody getting down with some throwback classic Nelly!— Sylv GM (@No_Paja_Mama) November 24, 2020
As this fan wrote, who doesn't love a little throwback moment? Nelly provided that in spades on Monday night's show.prevnext
Extra Points?
Nelly deserves extra points for this lmaoooo 😂😂🙌🏿🙌🏿 #DWTS— K-DAWG (@DJ_9one) November 24, 2020
Some fans wrote that Nelly should have been able to garner a couple of extra points for his overall dancing score because of his performance. Well, his performance was a show-stopping moment during the jam-packed finale.prevnext
Just Amazing
Nelly rocked with his performance of his medley of songs tonight!!! That was very amazing!!! #DWTS #DWTSFinale— Paul Bacon (@PaulBacon30) November 24, 2020
It's safe to say that fans were blown away by Nelly's exciting performance during the DWTS finale. While he didn't walk away with the Mirrorball Trophy, he still earned a great deal of praise from viewers for his positivity and determination throughout the competition.prev