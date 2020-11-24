'Dancing With the Stars': Nelly Performs His Greatest Hits, and Viewers Go Wild

Nelly is one of the four finalists who was competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. In addition to performing two dance routines during the finale, the rapper also performed a medley of his greatest hits during the show. Naturally, fans had plenty of thoughts about Nelly's performance.

Fans were initially shocked to see that Nelly made it to the DWTS finale, as the rapper has frequently been towards the bottom of the leaderboard when it comes to scoring. During the semi-finals, the show said goodbye to two of the top performers of the season — Disney actor Skai Jackson and figure skater Johnny Weir. As a result, Nelly, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, One Day at a Time actor Justina Machado, and Catfish star Nev Schulman were still in the running to become the Season 29 champ heading into Monday night's episode. In the end, Bristowe came out on top, securing the Mirrorball Trophy alongside her partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Nelly had his work cut out for him on Monday night, as he took part in multiple performances during the finale. Read on to check out what DWTS viewers are saying about the rapper's vocal stylings on the recent episode.