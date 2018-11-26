‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Names Top 4 Semi-Finalists After Mandla Morris Elimination

There are only four teams remaining in the running for the Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premiere season Mirrorball Trophy after Mandla Morris was eliminated in Sunday’s episode of the ABC competition show.

The son of musical icon Stevie Wonder and junior pro partner Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) were sent home at the end of the “Time Machine” night of the Dancing With the Stars spinoff after earning a 24/30 from the judges for their futuristic paso doblé to “Gangsta’s Paradise” by 2WEI, with judges saying they wanted to see a little more “fight” from the matador-inspired dance.

The competition will wrap up in two weeks for a holiday special, featuring the famous finale freestyle dances, while the semi-finals will air next Sunday.

Here’s how the other teams performed Sunday:

Avengers: Infinity War actress Ariana Greenblatt and junior pro partner Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) earned a 27/30 from the judges after their ’40s-inspired quickstep to “Classic” by MKTO.

Dance Moms alum and model/singer Mackenzie Ziegler and junior pro partner Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) were awarded a 26/30 from the judges for their ’80s-inspired jazz dance to “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen.

Black-ish actor Miles Brown and junior pro partner Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) earned a 28/30 from the judges for their lively ’50s-inspired jive to “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and His Comets.

Pro skater Sky Brown and junior pro partner JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) took home a 27/30 from the judges for their ’20s-inspired Charleston to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” by Fergie, Q-Tip and GoonRock, which the judges called joyful and inspiring.

With scores like this, it’s clear the heading into the final dances of the season, the competition will be tougher than ever for the remaining teams, but who will take home the Mirrorball Trophy in two weeks? Let us know your favorite team in the comments.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

