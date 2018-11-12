‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Eliminates Pair Following ‘Choice’ Night

Looks like Jason Maybaumwon’t be taking home the first Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Mirrorball Trophy.

The Raven’s Home actor, junior pro partner Elliana Walmsley and adult mentor Emma Slater were sent home during Sunday’s “Juniors Choice” episode, which allowed the contestants to pick a song that spoke to them either personally or for a more sentimental reason.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair earned a 25/30from the judges after performing a “swaggy” jazz number to “It’s Tricky” by RUN-DMC., but their combined score from the judges’ table and studio audience wasn’t enough to save them in the end.

Here’s how the rest of the competitors stacked up:

Scripps Spelling Bee contestant Akash Vukoti and junior pro partner Kamri Peterson (mentored by Witney Carson) earned a 20/30 for their vivacious Charleston to “Do Your Thing” by Basement Jaxx.

Avengers: Infinity War actress Ariana Greenblatt and junior pro Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) took home a 28/30 for their “incredible” jazz routine to “Rolex” by Ayo & Teo after a tough time during their last performance.

Dance Moms alum and singer Mackenzie Ziegler and junior pro partner Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) earned a 27/30 for their “really complex” cha cha to “What If” by Johnny Orlando and Ziegler herself.

Son of musical icon Stevie Wonder, Mandla Morris, and junior pro partner Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) received a 25/30 for their “fresh” and “clean” cha cha to “Perm” by Bruno Mars, the highest they’ve earned in the competition so far.

Black-ish actor Miles Brown and junior pro partner Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) took home a 27/30 for their “slam dunk” basketball-themed jazz routine to “Space Jam” by Quad City DJs.

Pro skater Sky Brown and junior pro partner JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) were awarded a 23/30 for their “chemistry” filled samba to “The Greatest” by Sia.

The eliminated duo will join the ranks of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who was sent home in the previous episode of the competition alongside junior pro partner Tristan Ianiero following their 21/30 jazz dance to Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters” in the Halloween-themed episode.

Who will join them next week?

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless