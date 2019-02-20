‘Dancing With the Stars’ Favorite Juan Pablo Di Pace Sends Year-End Message to Cheryl Burke

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, who to much shock did not win Dancing With the Stars this fall, sent well-wishes to his dance partner, Cheryl Burke, by sharing nine photos from their dancing adventures on Instagram Sunday.

“I can’t finish the year without remembering the amazing times I’ve had with my super partner [Cheryl Burke] on [Dancing With The Stars] – from the incredible Samba, to hamming it up with Gaston, to the craziest Egyptian Jive, to our Salsa suavecita and our final Tango,” Di Pace wrote. “I’m so proud of having left a clear mark on a brilliant show. Loved every second of it, even the elimination, I would change a thing!”

Di Pace, 39, also shared a look at the nine best moments of 2018 for him, which included a photo taken during his DWTS tenure. He also included a photo from Fuller House and the single art for his song “Just A Feeling.”

“It was really hard to decide what were the most important moments of 2018… so more than 9 coming,” Di Pace wrote.



Di Pace was one of the frontrunners on Dancing With The Stars Season 27 for much of the season. Burke and Di Pace earned the first perfect score in Week 3 for their samba, then earned another perfect mark in the Week 6 Halloween episode. The duo also got two perfect scores on the night of the semifinals, but were eliminated before the finale.

The actor’s elimination was so shocking that judge Carrie Ann Inaba told fans she was “very disappointed” by the outcome.

“I just walked in the door from the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars, and I have to say, I’m very disappointed with the outcome. Juan Pablo and Cheryl should be in the finale next week. You guys need to vote please,” Inaba said on Instagram. “OK, I’m still on about it, but it’s like, how do you go home in the semi-finals when you’ve been the highest scorer and you just got a perfect 60?”

“Listen, I know the American people would like fair play, but mostly we like justice. And there’s no justice here,” judge Len Goodman said at the end of the semifinals as the audience booed.

Di Pace took the high road after he was eliminated though, thanking fans for their support and outrage.

“Thank you so much for the outrage [smiley emoticon] all I’ll say is I’ve had the time of my life DANCING and I’m so glad you guys recognized that! At the end of the day I got to do what I love,” Di Pace tweeted.

Since DWTS ended, Burke and Di Pace have remained friends. The two reunited for the first time since the finale earlier this month.

Di Pace plays Fernando, the ex-husband of Andrea Barber’s Kimmy on Fuller House. Netflix released the show’s fourth season on Dec. 14.

Photo credit: ABC