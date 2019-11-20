‘Dancing With the Stars’: Hannah Brown Offers Advice to Ex Peter Weber Ahead of His ‘Bachelor’ Season

Hannah Brown is struggling to give ex Peter Weber advice as The Bachelorette alum wraps up filming his season of The Bachelor. As the pilot made his decision between the final women of the season, Brown told Entertainment Tonight that advice was “really hard for me to give.”

“I think it’s just taking those moments to really get to know the person without the cameras and to make sure that you’re really vulnerable and honest with each other,” she continued. “Just because the show has ended, your life is still starting, and to really get to know what you’re in and be able to make confident decisions for yourself moving forward too.”

“Just because the show ends, doesn’t mean that’s the ending. You really need to understand what your relationship is, and I hope that his is a fairy tale and something he’s always been looking for,” she added.

Brown’s season ended on a sour note after she got engaged to Nashville musician Jed Wyatt, only to learn he had a girlfriend while they were filming her season. After ending their engagement, Brown has remained single, competing on Dancing With the Stars, where she and partner Alan Bersten have made it to the upcoming finale.

The pain from her broken engagement featured prominently in Monday’s DWTS, when she got emotional while recalling the past year’s journey ahead of her dance to Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me.”

“I feel like when you kind of put yourself out the way I did, it’s really vulnerable,” she told Entertainment Tonight following the performance, adding that her split “gets brought up all the time, and [I] want to move forward and get past it.”

“I feel like that dance was a way for me, in my heart and for myself, to be like, ‘This is gone, and now it’s me.’ And I think moving forward, I’m always going to be asked about my experience and the men that were there, but it’s like, this was a way for me, not just for myself, but for the rest of America that’s watched my journey, to know that I’m good,” Brown said. “And I am OK, because all that needed to be put behind me so I could become an empowered woman and continue my story.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor