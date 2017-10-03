There Was an Embarrassing Glitch During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

As fans tuned in to Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, they were treated to a humorous technical glitch.

To go with the night’s theme of “guilty pleasures,” there was a segment dedicated to each judge’s own guilty pleasure. Carrie Ann Inaba’s package was all about her love of nachos.

The problem is, when the show was broadcasted, Inaba’s voice was inadvertently pitched down. As she started reveling over her love for melted cheese and jalapeños over a bed of chips, she sounded odd.

The strange pitch continued for several seconds before snapping back to normal.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to see if they were the only ones to notice the technical failing.

See some of the best reactions to the flub below.

Is it my tv or did the network mess up giving Carrie Ann a deep voice? — DWTS/SharnaB Fan (@DWTSSharnaBFan) October 3, 2017

Carrie Ann and a Chewbacca Voice: I LOVE NACHOS #dwts — sweet baby rays (@jazi_boo01) October 3, 2017

Did anyone else’s audio on #DWTS go wacky when Carrie Ann was talking about nachos. She totally sounded like a dude-bro! LOL😂 — Writer Of Things (@filmbooksbball) October 3, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.