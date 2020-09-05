'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Think Derek Hough Is Replacing Len Goodman

Dancing With the Stars could be without one of its key personalities, but a beloved alum is returning at the same time. The show is bringing back former pro Derek Hough in an undisclosed role. At the same time, Len Goodman, the show's head judge, could be out of the ballroom due to the coronavirus pandemic. As new host Tyra Banks told Entertainment Tonight, "At the moment, we're trying to figure out how to incorporate Len Goodman because he is in England and there's all these travel restrictions because of COVID-19. So we're trying to figure that out."

This quote from Banks and the timing of Hough's return k has fans speculating. Hough, who competed on 17 seasons of DWTS, is an established veteran who could easily fit in on the judges' panel. Could Hough be stepping into Goodman's shoes? Scroll through to read what DWTS fans think.