'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Think Derek Hough Is Replacing Len Goodman
Dancing With the Stars could be without one of its key personalities, but a beloved alum is returning at the same time. The show is bringing back former pro Derek Hough in an undisclosed role. At the same time, Len Goodman, the show's head judge, could be out of the ballroom due to the coronavirus pandemic. As new host Tyra Banks told Entertainment Tonight, "At the moment, we're trying to figure out how to incorporate Len Goodman because he is in England and there's all these travel restrictions because of COVID-19. So we're trying to figure that out."
This quote from Banks and the timing of Hough's return k has fans speculating. Hough, who competed on 17 seasons of DWTS, is an established veteran who could easily fit in on the judges' panel. Could Hough be stepping into Goodman's shoes? Scroll through to read what DWTS fans think.
Is he replacing Len? 😱 https://t.co/n249ffrmOh— Anna (@DWTSBellas) September 2, 2020
Did Tyra get rid of Len??? #dwts29 https://t.co/NzzZTgJc2f— DWTSGossip (@DWTSGossip) September 2, 2020
If Derek really is replacing Len, I will be so happy 🥳💜— Anna (@DWTSBellas) September 4, 2020
Maybe DWTS couldn’t get Len and that’s why Derek is back 🤩— Thomas Steven 🍀 (@thomassteven00) September 2, 2020
Derek stealing Len's job— sarah ♡ (@lnelyweeknds) September 5, 2020
pic.twitter.com/pReJtVf949
IF DEREK’S REPLACING LEN I’LL NEVER ASK FOR ANYTHING EVER AGAIN https://t.co/iNclV4wNs8— sam (@berstcns) September 2, 2020
i really just think derek is replacing len 😭 len ain’t coming back, the time between la and england is just not feasible to work with consistently for over 3 months through a little ass computer screen— 🥰 (@dayleysjafael) September 4, 2020
That’s what I’m thinking!— Michelle (@dancermichelle8) September 2, 2020
WE REALLY MIGHT BE GETTING RID OF LEN AND GETTING DEREK AS A REPLACEMENT WHAT IS HAPPENING— muna | #1 tberj stan (@chigvintsen) September 2, 2020