'DWTS' Fans Love Nev Schulman Embracing His 'Inner Jack Sparrow' on Disney Week

Even before Catfish: The TV Show host Nev Schulman took the stage on Dancing With The Stars Monday night, his "Disney Week" outfit had fans talking. The MTV star dressed as Jack Sparrow for his performance of the Argentine Tango to "Angelica" from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Schulman went above and beyond to look just like Johnny Depp in the Pirates movies.

Schulman is paired with pro Jenna Johnson this season. The two have done well so far. In the first week, they scored a 20/30 for their Foxtrot to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight." In Week 2, they got a 21/30 for a Cha-cha-cha to the BTS song "Dynamite" and survived elimination to make it to Week 3. Schulman and Johnson's Pirates dance was also a hit with judges, scoring a 24/30, the highest score of the season so far for any couple.

Before the season kicked off, Schulman said there was a hold-up. He needed to get a coronavirus test done before he could fly to Los Angeles. "I only got the call a week ago. Basically, the call was, 'We want you for the show. We need you to say yes today so that we can announce you tomorrow on Good Morning America and then fly to L.A. as soon as possible,'" Schulman told Entertainment Tonight. "So it's been a whirlwind. I only just got to L.A. a couple days ago. Obviously, for safety purposes, I haven't even started rehearsing in the studio yet because I'm waiting to get my test back to make sure that I'm COVID-free."

Schulman said the DWTS experience has been "exciting and non-stop" and he was surprised to be cast in the first place. He had worked in the world of dance, both as a dancer and fan, in the past, though. "I love and am totally obsessed with dance, so I've always sort of mused at the idea of maybe one day being on the show," he said.