‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Elated Over Tom Bergeron’s Return to the Ballroom

Dancing With the Stars fans are cheering for Tom Bergeron’s return after the original host of ABC’s dance competition made his way back to the ballroom for the series’ 20th Birthday Party Night.

On Tuesday, Dancing With the Stars celebrated its 20th anniversary by bringing back plenty of familiar faces, including Bergeron, 70, who was replaced as the series’ host in 2020 alongside Erin Andrews.

Welcoming fans to the show once again, Bergeron accompanied current co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough on stage before he joined judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge.

It was an emotional moment for Julianne, who teared up while welcoming Bergeron back to the ballroom. “Hi sweetheart, I am thrilled to be here, what a rush,” Bergeron told the former pro, who competed on Dancing With the Stars from Seasons 4 through 8 with Bergeron as host.

Dancing With the Stars fans were just as excited to see Bergeron back on the show, with many calling for him to make more frequent returns.

“Can Tom be the permanent 4th judge?” one fan asked on the show’s Instagram. “It was so great to have him back and I feel like it would really complete the show (even if he has no dance credentials!)”

“Please bring back Tom more often. We miss him so,” another fan wrote, as a third echoed, “Bring Tom back permanently please. so nostalgic.”

“LOVED Tom back on the show!!!” a different fan wrote. “Adored him as a host and what a fun judge he was. …Really enjoyed the entire show.”

Prior to his return to the show, Bergeron told TV Insider that he thought the night would be “wonderfully emotional” and “nostalgic.”

“It’s so much fun to watch my friends do the work,” he joked of Ribeiro and Julianne. “I don’t have to throw to commercials. I don’t have to worry about the timing. I’ll be respectful and sensitive of what Alfonso has to deal with, ’cause I’ve been there.”

He went on, “But I’m just looking forward to being in an environment surrounded by people I really care about on live television, where there’s no second take. It’s my happy place.”