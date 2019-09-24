‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Demand Len Goodman Retire After Strict Judging Monday Night

Dancing With The Stars fans have had enough of Len Goodman. The longtime judge is notorious for his serious reviews of dancers’ performances, but he has been notably harder on contestants in the first two episodes of Season 28. Fans on Twitter were even calling for his retirement because he has been giving scores lower than Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli all night.

Can we go back to last season when Len was less grumpy? I get the judges were gonna be harsh this season, but Len is going overboard. #DWTS — Stephanie (@Steph832) September 24, 2019

Throughout the second episode of Season 28 on Monday, Goodman was giving lower scores than his fellow judges. When it came time to give Queer Eye star Karamo a score, Goodman’s rating was two points lower than Inaba and Tonioli. His colleagues gave Karamo two 7 scores, but Goodman gave him a 5. The crowd in the audience was so shocked they fell silent for a moment.

These low scores have inspired some fans to call for Goodman, 75, to step down. Goodman has been on the show since it started in 2005 and was also a judge on the original U.K. show, Strictly Come Dancing, from 2004 to 2016.

Time to get rid of Len. He needs to learn to judge the performance they were given on its merits, not by what he wants to see or if it had gimmicks. He’s so lame. — Chaz (@chazbass01) September 24, 2019

Len is toooo damn uptight and it makes me so upset !!! #DWTS — Kalinaa Rose (@iHeartrose__) September 24, 2019

#dwts way to go crowd! Just keep drowning out Len with the Boos! He really need to be silenced! He is such an anchor! Can we just cut him loose and set the dwts ship loose. A 5, you gave Mr. charisma, Karamo. Len is awefule and has completely lost his way. — Richie T (@RichTavalare) September 24, 2019

Goodman’s strict scores on Monday followed the big announcement that judges will get to save one of the final two couples. Fans at home voted throughout the night to decide which contestants could face elimination. The two with the least number of votes will be announced at the very end, with enough time left for the judges to pick one to stay another week.

