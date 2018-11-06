‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates DeMarcus Ware and John Schneider After Country Night Dances

There are now only six Dancing With The Stars couples left after a shocking double elimination at the end of “Country Night.” After Monday’s country music-themed episode, DeMarcus Ware and John Schneider were sent home.

The eliminations came as a stunner to viewers at home, since both stars received strong scores on the night. Ware and his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, earned a 27/30 for their Viennese waltz to Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.” Schneider and Emma Slater picked up a 25/30 for their Jazz dance to John Denver’s “Thank God I’m A Country Boy.”

The two worst-scoring stars both survived. Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson got a 21/30 for their tango to Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man,” which was the worst score.

Radio host Bobby Bones also survived, despite getting a 24/30 for his Viennese waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Chris Janson with Sharna Burgess. It was a personal best for Bones though.

Here’s how the rest of the teams stacked up on country night:

Sports Illustrated model Alexis Ren and her pro dancer Alan Bersten performed a Samba to “Ladies in the ’90s” with a live performance by Lauren Alaina. They received a 29/30.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe performed a Rumba to “Every Little Thing,” with a live performance by Carly Pearce. They received a 30/30.

Former Bachelorette contestant Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson danced a Tango to “Burning Man” by Dierks Bentley ft. Brothers Osbourne, earning a 21/30 from the judges.

Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke impressed with their Charleston dance to “One Shot” by Hunter Hayes, receiving a 30/30 score.

Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and Witney Carson glided across the dance floor during a Foxtrot to “Born to Love You,” with a live performance by LANCO. They received a 29/30.

The dancers also had to perform team dances, and the scores were used to decide who was eliminated. #TeamHayNow, consisting of Bones and Burgess, Lynch and Motsepe, Schneider and Slater, and Manheim and Carson, performed to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

#TeamJoeDown danced to Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl.” The team included Ren and Bersten, Ware and Arnold, Amabile and Johnson, and Di Pace and Burke.

During last week’s “Halloween Night” episode, former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton was eliminated. Ren and Bersten were also in dancer, despite earning a 27/30 for their Jazz dance to Christina Aguilera’s “Candyman.” It was the second week in a row they were in danger of being eliminated.

The other dancers already eliminated are comedian Nikki Glaser, alpine skier Danelle Umstead, actress Nancy McKeon and singer Tinashe.

New episodes of DWTS air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC