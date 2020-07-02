Jimmie Allen Announces New EP, 'Bettie James,' Featuring Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and More

Jimmie Allen is bringing along a whole list of friends for his upcoming EP Bettie James, which will see the singer pair with other country artists including Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and more. The full list of guests on Allen's seven-song collaborative EP includes Rucker, Paisley, Charley Pride, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells and Tim McGraw.

"I am a fan of every artist on this project and humbled to have each one of them be a part of it," Allen said in a statement, via The Country Daily. "Each artist has touched the life of my dad, my grandmother and me through their music. I’m proud of this body of music and thankful to every writer that helped me create Bettie James." The EP is named after Allen's ate father, James Allen, and his late grandmother, Bettie Snead. "My dad and grandmom were two completely different people, but both played a huge part in my life," the Delaware native shared. "Since they died, I have been wanting to leave trails of their legacies throughout my music."

Allen previously released his duet with Cyrus, "This Is Us," in March, but he has not shared the titles or previews of any other songs on Bettie James. Allen co-produced the project with Ash Bowers, who also helmed Allen's 2018 debut album, Mercury Lane. Bettie James will be released on July 10.

On Thursday, Allen proved his friendship with his collaborators when he shared a short clip of a video-call conversation between himself and Paisley, Rucker and McGraw from Wednesday's CMA Summer Stay-Cay, with a special appearance by Paisley's wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. After saying hello to the men on the call, she asked her husband for his wallet and was instantly granted her request. "Love how @bradpaisley didn’t even fight it," Allen joked in his caption. "He just gave it up. Years of @kimberlywilliamspaisley whipping him into shape."