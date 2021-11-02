‘DWTS’: Tyra Banks’ Latest Awkward Exchange Has Fans Cringing

Tyra Banks is going strong in her second season as Dancing With the Stars host. Although, during Monday night’s episode, she had a bit of an awkward moment with judge Bruno Tonioli. After Olivia Jade Giannulli’s performance to Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls,” Tonioli remarked that there was no “fat” in her routine. In response, Banks played on the title of the song and said that Giannulli was performing for those out there who could relate to Queen’s track, including herself. On Twitter, DWTS viewers weren’t very appreciative of the fact that Banks inserted herself in that narrative, and they made sure to voice those very concerns.

All of the dancers were tasked with performing a routine to one of Queen’s classic hits. Giannulli performed a Quickstep to “Fat Bottomed Girls” alongside her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. Her routine earned rave reviews from the judges. She especially earned some high marks from Tonioli, who said that her performance had no “fat” as a way of saying that she did well. After he said the remark, Banks took him to task for saying that there was no fat on the floor, as Giannulli’s routine served as a way to honor all of the “Fat Bottomed Girls” out there.

Fans quickly flocked to Twitter to weigh in on the moment, which provided for a bit of awkwardness between Banks and Tonioli on the live broadcast. Of course, they didn’t hold back their thoughts.

Ever since Banks joined the show in place of longtime host Tom Bergeron, fans have had some pretty strong opinions on her abilities as a host. This latest awkward moment didn’t help to amend their perception of Banks.

Clearly, viewers weren’t thrilled that Banks made the moment “about herself.” They even added, “We don’t care.”

This DWTS fan definitely didn’t mince words as they shared their feelings about Banks. Tell us how you really feel!

One viewer thought that Banks was trying to make a joke during the awkward moment. But, it appears that what she said fell flat to them all the same.

Banks’ latest episode as the host has forced some fans to get creative. They’re even offering up ways to possibly make the show better since they don’t care for her that much.

It appears as though Banks’ comment after Giannulli’s performance went over some viewers’ heads. As they wrote, it didn’t make any “sense.”

Fans have largely been frustrated by Banks’ efforts as a host. Now, they’re embarrassed.