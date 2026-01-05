‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Welcomes First Baby Together

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Hough have welcomed their first child!

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 40, and the professional dancer, 31, announced on Monday that they had added daughter Everley Capri Hough to the family on Dec. 29, sharing a black-and-white photo of the little one’s feet being held by her parents’ hands.

“December 29, 2025 Everley Capri Hough,” they wrote in the caption. “Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed.”

Derek and Hayley, who tied the knot in August 2023, announced in July that they were expecting their first child together, writing on Instagram at the time, “We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small”

In October, they spoke openly about their experience with pregnancy loss in honor of Pregnancy Loss and Awareness Month, revealing that while they were “so excited to be welcoming our rainbow soon,” they would also “honor our baby that never made it earthside.”

hayley erbert and derek hough at the D23 EXPO 2022 (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images)

“There are some things in life that change you forever. For us, this is one of those things. A chapter of love, loss, heartbreak, and everything in between,” they wrote in their caption. “As we are now in October, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, we share this part of our story to honor our baby that never made it earthside. One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, a silent heartbreak so many families know, and one we unfortunately had to experience. As we share this, know that there’s a rainbow not far behind.”

In September, Derek gushed that he “cannot wait” to be a father while making an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I felt the baby kick for the first time, and it was that feeling that everybody talks about and describes, where all of a sudden everything became vivid and different,” he recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Whoa, I’m going to be something that I’ve never [been.] I’m going to feel something I’ve never experienced before yet.’ And, I just can’t wait. I can’t wait.”