‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fan-Favorite and Wife Reveal They’re Expecting Their First Baby

Derek Hough is going to be a dad.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 38, and wife Hayley Erbert, 30, announced Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2023, broke the news with a heartfelt Instagram video, which showed the two embracing and showing off Erbert’s sonogram photos. “We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small,” the parents-to-be captioned their announcement.

Derek’s sister, DWTS co-host Julianne Hough, was quick to celebrate the big news in the comment section. “Baby Hough is so wise to choose you two has their parents – they are already so loved and protected!” she wrote. “I love you both more than anything – Aunt JuJu is ready for whatever you need.”

Other DWTS pros and former pros also shared their well-wishes, with Mark Ballas commenting, “Baby Hough is not even ready for Uncle Mark, Auntie BC + Cousin Banksi play dates about to go TOO HARD,” and Britt Stewart adding, “Truly no words can match this blessing!!!! Auntie Britt is ready! Love you both so much.”

Rylee Arnold wrote, “I’m crying!!!!! This is the best news ever!!!! Congrats you two I couldn’t be happier,” as Jenna Johnson gushed, “OMGGGG!!!! Baby Hough. Cannot wait to meet you!!!!!! Congratulations mama.”

Derek recently told E! News in September 2024 that he and his wife were looking forward to expanding their family. “We definitely want to have a family eventually,” he told the outlet at the time. “We’ll see what’s in the cards, what’s on the horizon. Little dancing children running around.”

Derek and Erbert got engaged in June 2022 before officially becoming husband and wife in August 2023 in a stunning Monterey County, Calif., ceremony.

Then, in December 2023, Erbert suffered a terrifying health scare when the pro dancer was hospitalized for a cranial hematoma following a performance on the couple’s Symphony of Dance tour. After undergoing an emergency craniectomy, which involves the removal of a piece of the skull, Erbert was left with a long road to recovery, which also included a skull implant procedure weeks after her initial hematoma.