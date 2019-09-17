‘Dancing With the Stars’: Sailor Brinkley-Cook Blows Fans Away With Short-Notice Performance After Replacing Christie Brinkley

Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook impressed viewers at home during the Dancing With The Stars Season 28 premiere. The 21-year-old only had three days to prepare with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, since she was replacing her mother, Christie Brinkley, at the last moment. It did not look like she was dancing on short notice though, blowing away viewers at home and the judges.

On Monday morning, just hours before the premiere, Brinkley announced she suffered an arm injury that would make it impossible for her dance. Brinkley-Cook, Brinkley’s daughter with ex-husband Peter Cook, stepped in on short notice.

Brinkley-Cook and Chmerkovskiy danced the foxtrot to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl.” Joel wrote the song two years before marrying Brinkley, who appeared in the music video.

The judges were wowed by the performance. Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba all gave Chmerkovskiy and Brinkly-Cook a 6 score each, giving her an 18/30 on the dance.

Audiences at home also could not believe how well Brinkley-Cook looked on the dance floor after such short notice.

It’s awful that Christie broke her arm, but this is exactly the kind of story #DWTS needed to draw attention to the show after a long hiatus. Imagine Sailor going all the way to the finals. I actually have someone I want to root for! — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 17, 2019

WOW!!! That was impressive!! Sailor only had three days of rehearsal! Great job Sailor! 💃👍 #DWTS — Aaron J. (@TheRealAJ_) September 17, 2019

SAILOR…. HOLY CRAP….. LIKE HOW….. WHAT….. 3 DAY REHEARSAL and she brought THAT #DWTS — Dom (@Radiantly_Rue) September 17, 2019

Sailor killed it, she only had 3 days to learn everything!! #DWTS — Cristina Grieco (@CristinaGrieco) September 17, 2019

Sailor did awesome with 3 days rehearsal, she is going to go far I predict!! #DWTS — @liss627 (@YESMelissaJames) September 17, 2019

Brinkley announced on Instagram she could not dance after breaking her arm and needing surgery. She also released photos of herself in the hospital, in case anyone believed it was a publicity stunt. Brinkley also wore a cast on the show.

Brinkley continued, “Shattering my arm was quite literally a crushing disappointment, i never ever want to let anyone down…so I looked for a silver lining and i think I found one that is is solid gold! Sailor!”

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

