'Dancing With the Stars' Casts 'Real Housewives' Favorite

The next season of Dancing With the Stars is set to be "gone with the wind fabulous" thanks to one Real Housewives star. On Monday, TMZ reported that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will appear in the upcoming season of DWTS. While DWTS has not revealed the full list of the celebrities who will compete in Season 30, they did reveal two of the competitors who will be showcasing their dance moves — Team USA medalist Suni Lee and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.

Moore joins a long list of Housewives who have competed for the Mirrorball Trophy. In addition to the RHOA star, former Housewives who competed on DWTS include her former RHOA co-stars Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Real Housewives fo Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and Erika Jayne. ABC has not officially announced Moore's casting. Although, based on TMZ's report, it seems as though she is set to showcase her moves on the dance floor when Season 30 of DWTS premieres on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

As previously mentioned, ABC did officially announce two of the celebrities who will appear on Season 30. During the Television Critics' Association Press tour, ABC announced that Lee and Siwa would be competing on Season 30. Lee recently won a silver medal as a member of Team USA in the women's team all-around competition for gymnastics. She also won a bronze medal in the uneven bars event. Lee won't be the first Olympic gymnast to try her hand at DWTS. Other gymnasts who have competed on the show include Simone Biles, Nastia Liukin, and Laurie Hernandez, the latter of whom won Season 23 in 2016.

When it comes to Siwa, she will be making history on the upcoming season of DWTS. For the first time, the show will feature a same-sex partnership. Siwa's professional partner remains unknown at this point. The Dance Moms alum told The Wrap, “I’m excited that I get to do it. I think it breaks a wall that’s never been broken down before... Not only do I now get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love but also, you get to dance with who you want to dance with. I think it’s really special.” The rest of the DWTS cast will be unveiled on Sept. 8 on Good Morning America.