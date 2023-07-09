'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Member Suddenly Quits Show

Injuries are not a rarity on Dancing With the Stars, sometimes ending a celeb's season run before they ever really get their feet under them. Another celebrity is now finding out just how tough the contest can be, as MasterChef Australia star Matt Preston has departed the series after his first day of training.

Sunday's premiere saw the 61-year-old TV personality decide to hang it up after placing on the bottom with partner Jessica Raffa. "I've loved everything about this but my ankle is cooked,' he began," he said during the show, skipping a potential dance-off with AFL alum Gavin Wanganeen and his partner Megan Wragg. "I can't dance again tonight. So what I want to do is to concede and give the win to Gavin and to Megan who did brilliantly today."

Swallowing his tears was Matt Preston’s big Dancing With The Stars challenge as his stoic dance partner's battle sparked him to face the grief of his own family tragedy. Read his story: https://t.co/Tn5lwMzG15 pic.twitter.com/dRmwYgObnn — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) June 14, 2023

Daryl Somers did the best they could to smooth the situation over. "OK this...we've never had this happen," the longtime host said. "Look we might get a comment from our judges if um, given the situation..."

Preston had damaged a tendon in his ankle only moments into the first rehearsal for the night. He also had made the emotional admission on the loss of his mother The prospect of having to do another impromptu dance seemed a bit daunting, especially after the abysmal showing. "My immediate reaction was, 'Oh, I can't do it now,'" Preston told TV Week after it happened.

The food critic announced his decision to join the dancing reality competition in May, making his stay on the ballroom floor very short. At the time he called it "something totally new and way out of my comfort zone" on Instagram.

After his surprising exit, Preston made his way to Indonesia to soak up the sun on the beach and eat a bit. "From Moscow Mules made with fresh ginger juice and schnitzel with the fattest capers to giant beers and Balinese Nasi Campur, then diving with mantas rays and Pies on the telly in a sky-high dive bar with great homemade spring rolls and a view of Mushroom Bay," Preston wrote on Instagram.

It does seem he made the right decision. If I had a terrible performance followed by a forced dance-off to survive for another week, I'd choose an injury and beach holiday, too.