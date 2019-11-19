‘Dancing With the Stars’: Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum Wish Lauren Alaina Luck After ‘Provocative’ Opening Routine

Country music stars Carrie Underwood and Lady Antebellum supported their colleague Lauren Alaina ahead of her dance during Dancing With The Stars‘ semi-finals on Monday night. Alaina’s first dance was a “provocative” Pablo Doble to Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger,” which earned her and dancer Gleb Savchenko a 27/30 from the judges. The country music community called on DWTS viewers to make sure Alaina gets to the Season 28 finale.

“Don’t forget to vote for my girl, [Alaina] on [DWTS] tonight! She’s been working her booty off and is CRUSHING it!! To vote, text Lauren to 21523 ten times, and click this link to vote ten more times,” Underwood tweeted, alongside a photo of Alaina and Savchenko.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been watching you over the past few weeks on [DWTS] [Alaina]…go get that mirrorball trophy! Vote Lauren to 21523 ten times + vote ten more times online,” Lady Antebellum added.

Alaina also retweeted several other country music stars who shared their support for her. After her dance to “Stronger,” Alaina also thanked Clarkson for her support.

Alaina and Savchenko kicked off the semi-finals, and earned praise from all three of the judges for their performance. Afterward, Alaina reflected on how the show has helped her give audiences a look at a different side of her.

“If you had told me week one, I would have velvet attached to thigh-high [boots], I would have said, ‘No way,’” she told Erin Andrews. “But, hello, Dancing With The Stars, this is the new Lauren Alaina!”

Although Alaina is showing a new side of herself on the show, she returned to her country roots for her second dance. She performed a Viennese Waltz to Tim McGraw’s Humble and Kind.”

“I wouldn’t be talking to you know without my parents sacrificing a ton for me,” Alaina said in her second pre-dance package. “I want to make my family proud… Do the best dance that I can. I came into this competition with zero dance experience and I’ve given it my all.”

She continued, “I just want to represent everybody out there that thinks there’s something out there they can’t do. You can do anything you put your mind to.”

Alaina later told Andrews her parents were totally surprised that she wanted to dance. Everything has surprised her on the show, from the outfits she’s worn to making it as far as she has.

“The fact that I’ve only fallen once is a miracle from God in itself. Like, I’m really proud of myself,” she said.

The Dancing With The Stars finale airs Monday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC