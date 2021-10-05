‘Dancing With the Stars’: Brian Austin Green’s Heroic Deed Goes Viral

Dancing With the Stars fans are applauding Brian Austin Green after the actor’s good deed saving a dog trapped under a car made its way around the internet. Girlfriend and pro dancer Sharna Burgess documented the whole process on her Instagram Story over the weekend, showing the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor stopping in the middle of the street to help the pup in a precarious situation.

Even Green’s Dancing With the Stars competitor, Amanda Kloots, praised him for his heroic actions. “Guys! This is @brianaustingreen under a car helping to save a dog in the middle of the street!” she wrote in a report of Burgess’ Story. Encouraging her followers to watch the saga in full, she gushed, “This is amazing! What a good human!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Burgess and Green are paired together on Season 30 of DWTS, performing a passionate tango to Britney Spears’ “Till the World Ends” during Monday’s show. Despite a positive response from fans, the duo only earned a 19 out of 30 with judge Derek Hough sitting out this week due to possible COVID exposure. The real-life couple has been criticized for their romantic interactions on the ABC show, but Burgess clapped back Monday at those who insinuated their affection was to garner votes.

“For those that say we kiss too much, here’s a full [peach emoji] grab instead,” she wrote alongside a photo of her grabbing Green’s backside during rehearsal. “But for real though, we kissed once in the first show that’s it. This isn’t a showmance, this is real life love and it’s a part of our journey. Every step. Every struggle. Every success. And anyone that thinks it’s an advantage I can assure you, it’s not. ITS SUPER HARD!”

She continued that coaching her boyfriend has been especially hard, “and having your girlfriend be the one to tell you all the s- you’re doing wrong is also hard.” The two are still trying to “find balance” between showing their love and pushing for perfection, but the Australia native wouldn’t trade this experience for the world.

“What I do know is I’m grateful for every second I get on that dance floor with him. What a dream to share this,” she wrote. In a direct message to Green, Burgess said she was “so grateful” for her love, his “courage” on the dance floor, and his “patience” with her. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.