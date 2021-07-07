Sharna Burgess Dances to Britney Spears' 'Toxic' to Show Her Support

✖

Sharna Burgess is one more on the list supporting Britney Spears in the "Free Britney" movement. The professional dancer took to Instagram to share a video clip of her and a friend dancing to "Toxic." However, she didn't just use Spears' song, she shared her support for the movement in her caption as well.

"T O X I C with the fiercest @lovebrinnnicole," she wrote. "This was a thrill in all the ways. Honestly my body still hurts, I for sure gave myself whiplash and I'm almost certain I pulled a hamstring But it's the best kind of pain. Pushing my body, my comfort levels, and my creativity. It felt right to honor Britney, we've all been watching and it's time this woman got her life back." She then added, "Thank you Brinn for having me with you the last 2 weeks. You're a pleasure to create and work with Let's do more."

Rumors have been swirling that Spears is on the verge of retiring from her music career amid her conservatorship complications. What gave clues to onlookers was after her longtime manager Larry Rudolph handed in his letter of resignation announcing that his services were no longer serving Spears as they haven't even spoke in over two years. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney has been voicing her intention to officially retire," he stated in the letter.

"As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details," he continued. "I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed. Please accept this letter as my formal resignation."

Rudolph stepping down comes on the heels of Spears' emotional testimony in her June conservatorship case. Speaking for 30 minutes, Spears made a lot of jaw-dropping claims about what she's felt and what she's experienced since she was put under the conservatorship in 2008. She said "this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good" and onlookers can agree. However, despite her shocking claims, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a motion to remove her father Jamie Spears as her conservator of his daughter's $60 million estate.