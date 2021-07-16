'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Can't Hide Her Affection for Brian Austin Green in Birthday Tribute

✖

Sharna Burgess didn't hold back when it came to her "mushy" birthday message to boyfriend Brian Austin Green! The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor's 48th birthday, sharing some sweet photos dating back to his childhood. "Mushy Instagram posts aren’t really your thing… but they are definitely mine so…" Burgess began her caption, joking that he could thank his mom for providing the baby pictures.

"You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was," the dancer continued. "I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right."

She wrote, "Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and I’ll celebrate your existence today and all days, In all the ways, always. I love you, HAPPY FRICKEN BIRTHDAY!!! Cute as hell from birth and you only keep getting better." The Australia native wrapped up her tribute by revealing she and Green had plans to swim with sharks in Mexico, which Burgess might be rethinking already.

"You deserve everything you’ve ever wanted, dreamed of, or needed. I know there is so much exciting stuff ahead for you, and I can’t wait to witness it," she concluded. "Now…. let’s go dive with Great Whites for the first of many crazy adventures together. (What the f— was I thinking)."

Green and Burgess first went public with their relationship in December, shortly after The Masked Dancer judge and ex-wife Megan Fox filed for divorce in November. The two share three sons — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 — and have been working to co-parent in the wake of their split. Earlier this month, Green clarified where his relationship with Fox stands as he dates Burgess and she has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.

"For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great," Green wrote on his Instagram Story. "Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other." He continued, "We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love."