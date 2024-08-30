'Dancing With the Stars': Another Pro Not Returning for Season 33

The full cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has yet to be announced, but another pro is confirming she will not be returning. Via E! News, longtime pro Peta Murgatroyd revealed on Instagram Live that she is not going to be in the ballroom for the new season. Murgatroyd joined the dancing competition series in Season 11 as a member of the dance troupe before being promoted to professional dancer in Season 13. Murgatroyd has missed a few seasons in the past and will be missing another one but for a very good reason.

Murgatroyd and husband, fellow DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, welcomed their baby boy Milan Maksim Chmerkovskiy on July 12, so dancing is the last thing on her mind. "In terms of me, Dancing With the Stars, guys, I'm sorry, it's not this season," Murgatroyd shared. "It's just too soon." She came in seventh place for Season 32 with Brady Bunch star Barry Williams. Murgatroyd also shares 7-year-old Shai and 13-month-old Rio with Chmerkovskiy.

(Photo: Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)

Whether this will just be for one season or more is unknown, but it's not unusual for pros to step away for a bit to focus on family, especially after just giving birth. Murgatroyd is likely taking things one day at a time and spending as much time as she can with her new little bundle of joy and the rest of her family. She will definitely be missed in the ballroom, as her and Williams were a fan-favorite last season, but she could always make brief appearances if she wants. At least she will be able to root on her friends from the sidelines.

Peta Murgatroyd is just the latest pro announced to not return for the upcoming season of DWTS. Artem Chigvintsev will not be returning amid his domestic violence arrest, while Lindsay Arnold revealed she did not express interests as getting confirmation of her involvement would require her to move pretty last minute, and she couldn't do that with her family living in Utah. At least for now. Meanwhile, Witney Carson is stepping back into the ballroom after being absent form Season 32.

There are still plenty of pros to choose from for the upcoming season, and it should be interesting to see who will be vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy once again. The full cast for Dancing With the Stars Season 33 will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 4 on Good Morning America. The new season premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.