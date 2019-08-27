‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Nikki Glaser Dishes on Behind-the-Scenes Hookups

Nikki Glaser might still be a little devastated after being eliminated during the first live show of Dancing With the Stars Season 27, but the comedian isn’t hesitating when it comes to spilling some steamy secrets from behind the scenes of the ABC dance competition. On Lights Out With David Spade last week, Glaser spilled that there’s definitely more showmances going on than the series might let on, leaving fans to speculate wildly as to who from her season became more than dance partners while competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

If you were wondering if everyone on “Dancing with the Stars” is hooking up, @nikkiglaser has an answer for you. pic.twitter.com/3Igg9jalEJ — Lights Out with David Spade (@LightsOut) August 22, 2019

“Getting voted off that show was truly one of the worst moments of my entire life,” she said. “I took it so seriously.”

When asked by Spade for some of the secrets fans of the dance competition might not know, Glaser, who was paired with pro Gleb Savchenko on her season, was quick to answer, “Everyone’s f—ing each other.”

“Oh they are?” Spade responded, with Glaser following up, “Everyone. I mean it always comes out, one couple fell in love. … It’s multiply that, it’s more than that.”

Model Alexis Ren and her pro partner Alan Bersten were highlighted on Glaser’s season as finding more than friendship with one another, although the two never entered an official relationship outside of the show. Similarly, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev might not have begun their romance until after their season had come to a close, but the former DWTS partners are now officially dating following the end of her engagement to John Cena. But Glaser said with such high stakes, more than just those two were getting romantically involved.

“It is real, it’s like being on The Bachelor, like it is so intense,” she explained. “You’re dancing with someone for six hours a day for a month leading up to the first show.”

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, set to premiere Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, has a seriously star-studded cast, including Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, country star Lauren Alaina, Dawson Creek‘s James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, pop star Ally Brooke, NBA alum Lamar Odom, actor Kel Mitchell, former White House staffer Sean Spicer, The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and model Christie Brinkley.

