‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Karina Smirnoff Pregnant With First Child Via Mystery Man

Congratulations are in order for one former Dancing with the Stars pro. According to PEOPLE, Karina Smirnoff is pregnant with her first child, and the dancer couldn’t help but express just how thrilled she is over the joyous news.

“I’;m super excited to start a new chapter in my life,” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed.”

“Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information,” Smirnoff added. “I’m just trying to keep up! But I’m very grateful for the gift I’ve been given. I can’t wait to be a mom.”

Smirnoff also addressed her happy news on Instagram by posting a photo of her First Response Pregnancy test.

“Thanks @FirstReponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor! #BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!” she wrote, before announcing a very special donation to the RESOLVE organization. “And since it’s the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to give back! I’m happily going to donate $5K to @ResolveOrg to support all couples and families on their pregnancy journeys. Everyone have a great holiday!”

Many DWTS stars (both current and former) commented on Smirnoff’s Instagram post to offer their congratulations.

“OMG!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!! I am so happy for you!!!!” Lindsay Arnold wrote.

“Yay congratulations Karina,” Pasha Pashkov wrote, along with a bunch of heart emojis.

“What! So amazing!! Congrats love!! Xo,” former DWTS pro and So You Think You Can Dance alum Chelsie Hightower commented.

The DWTS alum did not reveal the identity of her baby’s father in her announcement, as she prefers not to disclose that information right now, as PEOPLE noted.

PEOPLE went on to report that Smirnoff has wanted to be a mother for some time now. In 2015, shortly after she called off her engagement to Jason Adelman, she said that she has a strong desire to become a mother and a wife.

“I’m at the place in my life that I want to be a mom more than anything and I want to be a wife,” she told PEOPLE at the time, and added, “I want to live for another human being and give that little guy or girl everything I have.”

