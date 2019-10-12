‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Julianne Hough Mourns Death of Dogs Lexi and Harley With Touching Instagram Post

Julianne Hough remembered her two dogs Lexi and Harley a few week after they both died. The America’s Got Talent judge revealed the sad news on her Instagram Saturday, sharing a heartwarming photo of herself with the adorable dogs. She told her followers the Cavalier King Charles spaniels both died on Sept. 28.

“Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful,” Hough wrote alongside a gallery of photos and videos of her and the dogs.

“Thank you for your love. Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love,” the dancer continued. “Thank you for your kisses. Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day. Thank you for your souls. Thank you for protecting me. Thank you for letting me protect you. Thank you for protecting each other.”

She added: “Thank you for the timeless memories. Thank you for your magic. Thank you for being the most consistent and constant beings in my life. Thank you for being you. Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now.”

“I’ve never experienced a love like ours. I miss you. I love you forever. Now You Are Free,” she ended the post, closing with the dogs’ dates of birth and death.

Fans and friends of the actress took to the comments section to send well wishes her way, as well as share their own experiences losing pets.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore commented: “Sending you all the love and good thoughts. Oh Friend…. I’m so sorry but what a beautiful tribute to them. There is no love like the unconditional love of our pets.”

“You are such a light even in the darkest of times. Im so sorry angel. My heart breaks for you. Sending tons of love and hugs,” model Ashley Greene wrote.

“I am so sorry for your loss… What a beautiful tribute to your two angels, Lexi and Harley. My heart breaks for you and Brooks- sending so much love and light your way,” Paula Abdul wrote.

Hough has shared special moments she had with her dogs many times in the past. PEOPLE first reported Hough recalled in 2018 how Lexi stayed by her side as she recovered from a laparoscopy to treat her endometriosis.

Hough’s husband Brooks Laich also shared his own tribute to the late dogs.