‘Dancing With The Stars’ Alum Dodges Jail Time After Disorderly Intoxication Arrest

Actor William Levy has been accepted into a misdemeanor diversion program following the Dancing With the Stars alum’s arrest in April.

The Cuban American star, best known for his roles in telenovelas Acorralada, Cuidado con el Ángel, and Café con Aroma de Mujer, will have the opportunity to avoid a criminal record if he completes the requirements of Florida’s misdemeanor diversion program, CBS News reported on July 8.

Levy, whose full name is William Gutierrez-Levy, was arrested in South Florida by the Broward Sheriff’s deputies on April 15 after officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the Baires Grill restaurant.

MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 11: William Levy attends the “Bajo Un Volcán” premiere at Callao cinema on June 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Levy was issued a trespassing warning by the restaurant’s manager but allegedly refused to comply with orders to leave the establishment. He was then arrested on suspicion of trespassing after warning and disorderly intoxication, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police accused Levy of being “highly intoxicated” while causing “a disturbance” at the restaurant. After being released from jail, Levy denied being intoxicated, but admitted to having “a few drinks.”

Levy appeared on Season 14 of Dancing With the Stars in 2012, coming in third place with pro partner Cheryl Burke. He also appeared in numerous English-language films, including Girls Trip, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Addicted and Montecristo.