‘Dancing With the Stars’: Alexis Ren Reveals Status of Rib Injury Going Into Semi-Finals

Alexis Ren is still struggling after fracturing two of her ribs leading up to the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars.

The model, paired with pro Alan Bersten through season 27 of the ABC competition show, revealed Monday ahead of the live semi-finals that she had tried to set the injury as best she could and would continue to dance through the pain during a question and answer session with fans on Instagram.

“I’m strapped up with tape and I’m hoping it won’t [affect] the dance,” she answered a fan asking about her injury. “It’s honestly been such a challenge dealing with it, but I’m that much more proud of myself that I’ve overcame two fractured ribs and made it this far.”

Ren’s injury was barely noticeable during her first dance of the night, which she dedicated to Bersten after the two confessed their romantic feelings to one another earlier this season. The two were awarded 28/30 for their waltz to “Water” by Bishop Briggs, but still had their judges’ choice jive to “Yes” by Merry Clayton to perform before learning if they would be competing in the finale next week.

“I came on this show for my mom, and I dedicated this season to her, which was so powerful for me,” Ren told Bersten while discussing the inspiration behind their dedication dance. “And you’ve been a huge part of my growth. I want to dedicate this to you.”

“I’m honored,” Bersten said, wrapping her in his arms.

“This dedication is about Alan teaching me so much,” Ren said later to the cameras. “He’s supported me though everything and I made the decision to open up my heart and now it’s my turn to step up.”

The two initially confessed their chemistry was more than just dance floor magic during last week’s “Country Night.”

“Last week, some things were said. I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” Bersten told Ren. “It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

But will their romance and passion carry them to the finale?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

