‘DWTS’ 2021: Tom Bergeron Supporters Continue to Rally for His Return

Tom Bergeron is not coming back to Dancing With The Stars any time soon, but that is still not stopping the show’s fans from tweeting about how much they miss him. ABC and DWTS producers chose to take the show in a new creative direction for Season 29, bringing in Emmy winner Tyra Banks to serve as host. Bergeron still fields questions from fans about coming back to the show, usually to show off his sense of humor about the situation.

Bergeron is set to come back to TV soon, just not in the venue some would prefer. Last week, he filmed a guest spot on an NBC sitcom, although he has kept a tight lip about what show he is starring on. “Just back from shooting a guest spot on a (yet to premiere) [NBC] sitcom. Fun playing with a talented cast, although it’s the most time I’ve spent in long pants in eighteen months,” Bergeron joked on Sept. 14. In another tweet on Sept. 13, he told a fan he had to leave DWTS because “it’s really awkward if one sticks around after being fired.”

As for Banks, her first season on DWTS got off to a rough start, but things smoothed out as the season went along. Her biggest flub came during an October 2020 episode, when she accidentally announced the wrong couple when revealing the poll results. During the Television Critics Association Press Tour in August, Banks said she has learned to deal with criticism after spending almost her entire life in the spotlight.

“The world is angry at the talent. But there’s a whole control room and things happening and craziness going on, and I’m fed certain things, say certain things that I’m told. But it is what it is,” Banks said. “We are a team. And sometimes you have to take darts for the team, and I took them. And will continue to take them… I was blamed for it, and it wasn’t me. And I think that’s very important to say.” Banks might be able to brush off her critics, but DWTS fans still miss Bergeron. Here’s a look at how fans reacted to another premiere without the former America’s Funniest Home Video host.

‘I miss Tom’

“I miss Tom Bergeron, they need to bring him back next season,” one fan wrote.

‘#BringBackTom’

“Happy to see [DWTS] back on but I still miss having [Bergeron] as host or at least co-host of the show. [Banks] just doesn’t cut it #BringTomBack,” another fan wrote.

‘It will never not be weird’

“It will never not be weird that [Bergeron] and [Erin Andrews] aren’t hosting,” one fan commented.

‘It’s not the same’

“I still miss [Bergeron]. Without his humor, it’s not the same,” one viewer wrote.

‘My family is really mad’

“My family is really mad that [Andrews and Bergeron] are not part of [DWTS] especially since its the 30th season,” one viewer typed.

‘You kept it down to earth’

“Dancing with the Stars is crap without you!!! You kept it down to earth now it’s just over the top,” one person tweeted to Bergeron.