Former Dance Moms star Christi Lukasiak has been arrested and charged with a DUI. The reality TV star, whose daughter Chloe Lukasiak danced at Abbey Lee Miller's Pittsburgh-based dance studio, was arrested in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania on June 27 after allegedly "crashing her car into a tree."

When police arrived at the scene, they noted a telephone pole hanging over Lukasiak's car, according to the Westmoreland County police report obtained by TMZ. Officers said Lukasiak had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, and one officer "reported the smell of alcohol on her breath." Lukasiak admitted to having two glasses of wine before the incident, and a preliminary breath test came back positive. Officers also asked her to perform standard field sobriety tests, which indicated that she was impaired and unable to safely operate her car.

The Lifetime star, 47, was arrested by the Murrysville Police Department. She is set to appear for a preliminary hearing on August 13, The Sun confirmed. She has not publicly commented on her arrest at this time.

(Photo: NEW YORK, NY – JULY 31: Chloe Lukasiak (L) and Christi Lukasiak visit Build Studio to discuss "Dance Moms" at Build Studio on July 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage) - Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images)

Lukasiak and her daughter Chloe featured as main cast members on Dance Moms throughout the show's first four seasons. The series, which ran from 2011 until 2019, was set at Abby's Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, dance studio and followed the young dancers. Lukasiak and Miller often clashed, and in Season 3, Miller suspended Lukasiak and her daughter from the team after the mother-of-two got into an altercation with another mom in the street in New Orleans amid a day of day-drinking, per the Daily Mail.

However, Lukasiak denied that she was a "huge drinker," telling the Huffington Post in 2012 that "if there's one thing I would go back and change about last season it would have to be my jokes about drinking,' she wrote. It's just what I do, I'm very sarcastic." She explained that her "joking, coupled with a few scenes of me and Kelly having a glass of wine, really created an uproar that I was a huge drinker," but she said that wasn't "the case. I don't even have a bottle of wine in my home."

Lukasiak and Chloe only remained on Dance Moms for four seasons before leaving the show after Season 4, when the mom-of-two pulled her daughter from the studio, alleging that Miller bullied Chloe. The pair returned for a guest appearance in Season 7 and later for Dance Moms: The Reunion, which aired on Lifetime in May. Lukasiak also hosted a clip show, Dance Mom: Epic Showdowns, which premiered in May.