First ‘Counting On’ Trailer Filled With Lots of Duggar PDA

Someone call a chaperon! Counting On is coming back, and with it some new stirrings of Duggar desire.

In a trailer for the upcoming season, which premieres Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, the strict religious family deals with PDA and the need for more chaperons as their children start growing up.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, who are currently expecting their first child together, are set to tie the knot in this upcoming season, although their wedding was shown in a special episode of the show this past season. But as their engagement brings with it parental permission to hold hands and give side hugs, Caldwell admits it also brings temptation.

“I would say when you’re engaged you almost need more chaperons because you’re getting closer,” she says in the trailer, referencing how the Duggars aren’t allowed to spend time together alone until marriage. “The desires are getting stronger.”

The couple is also shown struggling to take engagement photos, as the photographer encourages Duggar to place his hand on his fiancée’s wrist.

“I’m not sure,” he responds.

Also on this season, newlywed Joy-Anna Duggar can’t keep her hands off her husband Austin Forsyth, grabbing him and kissing him multiple times.

“During our relationship, all the way up to our wedding day, we have never been alone together,” Joy-Anna says in the trailer. “So it was really amazing being on our honeymoon and just being by ourselves.”

The couple, who is just nine days away from the due date of their first child, has been accused of having a shotgun wedding after moving the date of their wedding up from Oct. 2017 to May 2017 without explanation.

The couple has admitted to breaking their family’s strict courting rules in the past, such as when Joy-Anna accepted her husband-to-be’s proposal with a full on hug instead of the permitted side hug.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” she said during a Counting On reunion special.

Counting On airs Monday, February 26 at 9/8c on TLC.

Photo Credit: TLC