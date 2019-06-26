‘Counting On’ Stars Joe and Kendra Duggar Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Counting On stars Kendra Caldwell and husband Joe Duggar are thinking pink, the couple revealing that they are expecting a baby girl come November.

The couple, who announced April that they are expecting their second child together, made the exciting gender reveal announcement in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 25.

“Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed,” they told the outlet. “Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother.”

The couple added that they had a gender reveal party earlier this month, utilizing their oldest on Garrett’s first birthday for a fun cake smashing gender reveal.

The couple had shared pictures of the big day on Instagram earlier this month, though the photos of the smashed cake with pink frosting had been in black-and-white, and they had made no mention of the gender reveal party.

News that they are expecting a baby girl, their first daughter, comes just two months after they made the exciting announcement that they are expecting.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” they revealed at the time. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Kendra, who had gone through her first pregnancy alongside her mother, Christine Caldwell, is not going her second pregnancy alone either, as there are currently a number of other Duggar women not only expecting, but thinking pink.

Earlier this month, Anna Duggar and her husband Joseph Duggar, who had also revealed in April that they are expecting their sixth child together, announced that their baby on the way is a little girl.

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have also revealed that they are expecting a little girl.

Meanwhile, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have not yet announced the sex of their baby on the way.