‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Loses Instagram Partnership With Los Angeles Donut Company: ‘We Made a Mistake’

Jinger Duggar has lost out on her partnership with Los Angeles-based doughnut company Fonuts, who announced the decision to end their working relationship with the Counting On star on Instagram on Wednesday.

“We apologize for our recent poor choice of promotional partner,” creator Nancy Truman and husband Thom Furtado wrote. “We were shocked and dismayed to learn about who we were associating with. We recognize we really made a mistake by not properly researching them. We have ended our partnership with Jinger Vuolo and the company that introduced us.”

“We would like you all to know, we promise to be more diligent in the future and will only work with people who truly represent our core values of kindness, inclusivity and transparency,” they continued. “We are so sorry, and we really hope you will forgive us for this mistake.”

Duggar has not commented on the situation, but has deleted or archived her Instagram photos associated with Fonuts.

The comments of Fonuts’ post were both positive and negative, with some Duggar fans bashing the company for their decision.

“This is ridiculous,” read one comment.

“Won’t be giving you my money anymore!” someone else wrote.

“You had an opportunity to lead by example, showing so many that we can still get along and love each other despite our differences,” a third message read. “Instead, this. And what a groveling apology like you truly did something terrible by partnering with her for this one, limited event.”

Others pointed out the Duggar family’s history of problematic behavior including reported actions by Michelle Duggar, Jim Bob Duggar, Derick Dillard and Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

“Jeremy has openly stated he would not shake hands with a Catholic,” one person wrote. “They are openly homophobic and transphobic. They are openly against the Mormon church. They are extremely problematic.”

“Jinger’s family is very anti-LGBT community,very anti-choice and very anti-religious freedom,” a second user alleged.

Fonuts also gained some new customers.

“Next time I’m in LA, I’m finding your shop and buying a dozen. Hate and bigotry doesn’t pay,” someone shared. Another added, “Thank you for not supporting hate, love your donuts!”

In addition to the loss of her partnership with Fonuts, fans are also wondering about Jinger’s partnership with fashion brand Rebecca Minkoff after it was announced that she and Vuolo would no longer be attending the Rebecca Minkoff Mommy Pampering Event scheduled for Dec. 8 “due to personal circumstances.”

The event’s Eventbrite page reads, “In the spirit of the holiday season, Rebecca Minkoff will still be partnering with Toys For Tots at their LA Store. Unfortunately, due to personal circumstances Jinger and Jeremy will no longer be making an appearance at the event, but encourage you to donate to this great cause! “

