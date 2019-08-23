‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Wants Own TLC Series

Counting On fans think Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, deserve their own TLC spin-off and Jeremy agrees with them. The couple now live in Los Angeles, far from the other members of the Duggar family in Arkansas, so their adventures in the City of Angels would make the perfect subject for a new series. Jeremy responded to a fan on Instagram, giving the idea his seal of approval.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 21, 2019 at 8:38pm PDT

On Wednesday, Jeremy shared a photo of Jinger eating an elaborate doughnut at Board House Coffee on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The only thing sweeter than this donut…is the lovely lady enjoying it,” he wrote in the caption.

“You and Jinger should have a show where all y’all do is try & taste delicious new foods!!” one fan wrote in the comments. The message was liked more than 300 times, which was more than enough to catch Jeremy’s attention.

“I agree. Let’s sit down w/ [TLC],” Jeremy replied.

This is not the first time fans have suggested the Vuolos get their own show. Back in July, Jinger shared an adorable photo of Jeremy at a shopping district in Glendale, California with their 1-year-old daughter Felicity.

“I wish TLC would give you guys your own show,” one fan wrote in the comments section for the photo.

The Vuolos announced they were moving from Texas to Los Angeles in March so Jeremy could attend Grace Community Church for graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary.

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary.”

They continued, “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

While the couple still does not have their own TLC show, the couple have been posting question and answer sessions on Instagram. Last week, they shared the second episode of their homemade show on Jinger’s Instargam page.

Jinger’s latest Instagram post included photos of Felicity playing with a toy puzzle, showing her daughter’s determination to solving it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J I N G E R V U O L O (@jingervuolo) on Aug 22, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

“Can you see the determination in her face? Felicity has been playing with this toy for 10 minutes straight,” Jinger wrote. “It can be tough at this stage to find anything that will keep a one year old entertained for more than just a few seconds. This toy is a TOTAL WIN!”

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel