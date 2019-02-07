‘Counting On’ Premiere Shows John David Duggar’s Romantic Proposal to Wife Abbie

Counting On‘s new season is starting off on a particularly sweet note, as John David Duggar is shown proposing to now-wife Abbie Grace Burnett.

In a sneak peek of the Monday, Feb. 11 Season 4 premiere, Duggar is seen preparing to ask Burnett to marry him after the two engaged in a brief courtship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Duggar, then 28, appears to be extremely nervous while eating dinner with Burnett, 26, but she doesn’t appear to have caught onto what is making him act strangely.

“After supper, John said he wanted to take me in to the next room to show me another old plane,” she explains to the TLC camera.

Things become evident quickly, however, as when the two walk outside, Burnett is faced with a number of vintage planes, a heart made of rose petals and an awning reading, “Abbie, will you marry me?”

“You know life’s been wonderful since about, what, May 6. We started flying. That was the first thing we really did together,” Duggar tells her. “So anyway, I wanted to know if you wanted to keep flying with me?”

Burnett is clearly struck by the sweet gesture, responding, “I would love to keep flying with you.”

The couple announced their engagement to Us Weekly in July 2018, saying, “The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together. It was a special moment to share together.”

“One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” the couple continued to the outlet. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

Back when the two announced their courtship, Duggar explained in a YouTube video of their quick journey from family friends to romantic partners, “We fell in love very quickly and it’s been a wonderful journey thus far.”

In November 2018, the two tied the knot in Burnett’s hometown of Ada, Oklahoma, which fans got to see last season in a TLC wedding special.

“I was always saying I wouldn’t get married and stuff,” Burnett recalled while preparing herself for the ceremony. “And they’re like, ‘Yes you will!’ and I was like ‘Nope.’”

“We are very excited,” Duggar added before seeing his bride walk down the aisle. “Just the thought of knowing that, ‘Hey, within a few hours I’m gonna see Abby walking in her beautiful wedding dress and then I’m gonna get to say ‘I do’ to her.’”

Counting On Season 4 premieres Monday, Feb. 11, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC