‘Counting On’ Mom Michelle Duggar Reacts to Daughter Jinger Straying From Family Dress Code With Pants

Counting On addressed the speculation surrounding Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo‘s decision to begin wearing pants after growing up in a family that permitted the girls to wear only skirts and dresses during Tuesday’s episode of the TLC show, sitting the Duggar daughter down with mom Michelle to discuss their difference in values when it comes to clothing. The topic first arose after a producer brought up Jinger’s decision to wear pants while on a hike with husband Jeremy Vuolo, asking what her mother thought of her choice to make her own dress code.

“We had conversations before I started wearing pants and just shared my heart with them and where I saw the Lord leading me,” Jinger answered, as per InTouch Weekly. “I was really grateful for their response.”

Noting that the point of the dress code was to “maintain modesty,” Jinger said she still feels like she is still following in that path, just while wearing pants: “I’m really grateful for their hearts and how they’ve just instilled that in us kids,” she said.

“My parents always raised us just to honor Christ in everything that we do,” the mother-of-one added, saying of her new sartorial choices, “That’s where the Lord’s led me as of now.”

Michelle doesn’t have a problem with her daughter making those choices on her own either, despite her own conviction to only wear skirts and dresses after becoming “saved” at 15. After Jinger paved the way with her pants earlier on, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth have also been spotted rocking jeans and slacks.

“It’s OK that my kids may have different convictions than me,” Michelle said of her daughter. “I know that He’s leading them. And that’s the most important thing, is their walk, their relationship with God.”

Michelle noted that it was a continuation of her own feelings about modesty as a young mother that led to the notorious Duggar dress code.

“I just dressed them in dresses and skirts as well,” she recalled. “Being that that was my personal conviction. I think that part of it was more of, you know, mama’s the mama and I’m raising my girls to be modest and honor the Lord and how they represent themselves.”

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

