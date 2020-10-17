Kendra Duggar’s Sister Lauren Engaged, Despite Previous James Duggar Courting Rumors

✖

Counting On star Kendra Duggar's sister Lauren Caldwell is engaged, and not to another member of the Duggar family. This week, Caldwell's family announced the 20-year-old got engaged to Titus Hall, which will shut down previous rumors Caldwell and James Duggar were courting. Duggar, 22, is married to Joseph Duggar, 25, and the two are now expecting their third child together.

On Thursday, the Caldwell family shared pictures of Caldwell and Hall in Lower Grand Lagoon, Florida, where Hall popped the question. "We couldn’t be happier for Titus and Lauren," the family wrote, adding the hashtags "engaged," "surprise proposal" and "beach proposal." Duggar and Joseph also shared a photo of Caldwell and Hall to congratulate them. "We are so excited for my sister Lauren and Titus on their engagement," the couple wrote.

There was speculation that Caldwell and James, 19, were courting among fans, even though the Caldwell and Duggar families denied those rumors. Back in December 2019, fans thought the two were courting because Caldwell appeared to be "familiar" with James and his older brother Jason in a special Counting On episode. The news about Caldwell's engagement to Hall will put an end to that speculation. According to The Sun, Hall is a Pennsylvania contractor and friends with the Duggars.

Duggar and Joseph announced they are expecting their third child in August. They are already parents to son Garrett David, 2, and daughter Addison Renee, who is almost a year old. "We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way," the couple told PEOPLE. "We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison's reaction when they meet the new baby. Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison's reaction to a life-size baby doll."

The two married in 2017 and celebrated their anniversary on Sept. 8. "I absolutely LOVE doing life by your side," Duggar wrote on Instagram last month. "There are so many things that I admire about you but one thing that has really been apparent is how truly selfless you are. In this season of life that we are in where morning/all day sickness has changed the way we do things you have definitely picked up doing so much around the house as well as taking care of the kids."

Kendra and Caldwell's mother, Christina Caldwell, and their dad, Paul, are also expecting. On Monday, Paul and Christina, 41, announced their ninth child is due in May 2021. Kendra is their eldest daughter, followed by Caldwell. Their other children are Micah, 16, Nathan, 13, Timothy, 11, Olivia, 10, Jesiah, 5, and Isaiah, 2.