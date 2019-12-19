‘Counting On’ Special Sparks Speculation Kendra Duggar’s Sister Lauren Is Dating a Duggar Sibling

The recent Counting On birth special seems to have sparked speculation that Kendra Duggar’s sister Lauren Caldwell is dating a Duggar sibling. According to In Touch, during the special, which focused on Kendra giving birth to her second child with Joseph Duggar, fans noticed something interesting when family turned up at the hospital to meet little Addison Renee. It seemed to many that Caldwell appeared especially familiar with Duggar boys Jason and Josh. It may have only been brief, but it was enough to ignite some curiosity among fans.

Notably, friends of the families have squelched past rumors of a romance between 19-year-old’s Caldwell and Jason, some fans do not seem convinced.

Kendra and Joe officially welcomed their new baby back in early November, with Us Weekly revealing the big news on its Instagram page. The outlet shared a throwback photo of the couple from when Kendra was pregnant, and revealed the exciting news in the caption.

“Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!” the couple said to Us Weekly, exclusively. “She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts. We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

Kendra and Joe first announced their pregnancy news back in April, revealing the news exclusively to Us Weekly then as well.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” they told the outlet. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Then, in October, Kendra spoke with Us Weekly again and addressed how the couple was handling parenthood with 1-year-old son Garrett, as well as how she felt about the eventuality of having two children under the age of two under their roof at the same time.

“We’re kind of already in that napping, changing diapers groove with Garrett still, so I think it will be just adding another [to that],” she said. “We’ll both be busy, I guess. All hands will be tied up taking care of little ones, but there are always challenges. [Our son] can’t do much himself, so he’s going to need a lot of help, but we’re excited about this new chapter.”