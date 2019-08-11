‘Counting On’: Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Day With ‘Lots of Crying, Praying’ Amid Miscarriage Grief

It has been an emotional time for Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth since the pair lost their second child after a miscarriage. The Counting On couple were halfway through the second pregnancy when the terrible news struck, leaving them to solemnly announce the tragedy on Instagram.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words,” the post on Instagram read, showing Duggar in a hospital bed while Forsyth pressed his forehead against hers. “‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’”

Friends and family reached out to the reality star in the wake of the tragedy, but a loss like that is tough to overcome in a short amount of time. While it has been weeks since the news broke, it would seem that Duggar is still deep in grief over the miscarriage.

“It’s been one of those days … lots of crying, praying, and a little ice cream,” Duggar wrote over a photo of herself having a cone of the sweet treat. She followed it up with a psalm from the Bible that seemed to cover her feelings well.

“Evening, morning, and at noon, will I pray, and cry aloud: and he shall hear my voice,” the passage read.

Duggar and her husband have been incredibly open about their hardship in recent weeks. As InTouch highlights, a late July post from the couple noted that their hearts were “healing” but there is still a long path to travel.

“Yes, those days come that I miss my little girl so much. Wishing I could have met her, seen Austin love on her and Gideon play with her.” She wrote on the post. “Yet, God has given us so much comfort. People say that I am strong, but I am not. It is Jesus’ strength that has carried me through. He’s given me a peace that passes all understanding and he has given me His JOY.”

Fans have also reached out to the reality star to offer some comfort during her painful trial. Some are urging her to remember that she has a daughter and she’s living deep within her faith.

“The girl in the pictures is your niece, but yes you also have a daughter. Love and prayers for you both,” one fan wrote on a recent photo of Duggar’s showing her nieces. “Never deny that Annabell is your daughter, she just lives with Jesus and she waits eagerly to see you both, just like you both wait eagerly to be with her.”

Despite all of the tragedy, Joy-Anna and Austin seem closer than ever. She referred to him as her anchor in another post that followed their miscarriage announcement. The pair have also expressed their gratitude for the time they did share the child together.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” Joy-Anna wrote. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!”