Joy-Anna Duggar Announces Her Pregnancy to Siblings with Adorable Balloon Pop on ‘Counting On’

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth had some exciting news for her family on this week’s extra special episode of Counting On.

In Monday’s episode of the TLC show, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth arrived at the Duggar family home to share the special news of her pregnancy with Joy-Anna’s younger siblings.

While traditionally the Duggars call a big family meeting to break the news of another pregnancy, Joy-Anna said she wanted to come up with another way to break the news that would be more private and special.

Joy-Anna, 20, and Austin, 24, decided to break the good news using a confetti-filled balloon and a note. “We’re going to have them pop it,” she explained to the camera.

After having her siblings all line up in a row, Joy-Anna’s 10-year-old sister Jennifer was given the task of popping whichever balloon she thinks has a secret and special message in it. Getting it on the first try, Jennifer grabbed the note, which reads, “We’re having a baby,” and read it to the group.

All the kids immediately crowded around both Joy-Anna and Austin to embrace them.

“Isn’t that crazy?” said Joy-Anna. “We’re having a baby!”

“I think it’s going to be twins — I hope,” said her 13-year-old brother Jackson. “One boy, one girl!”

“I guess it’d be triplets,” added 8-year-old Josie, the youngest of the Duggar siblings.

Joy-Anna and Austin tied the knot in May 2017 at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas, having pushed their initial wedding date up from October for an unknown reason, causing many fans to theorize the couple had gotten pregnant prior to getting married.

In August, the couple announced publicly that they were expecting their first child together.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told PEOPLE at the time. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

They welcomed baby boy, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on Feb. 23.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son,” they told PEOPLE at the time. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC