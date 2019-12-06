‘Counting On’: Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Returns to Instagram to Show off Their Sons’ Christmas Creations

Derick Dillard shared a new post on Instagram after an absence of over a month, using the platform to show off his sons’ gingerbread creations ahead of the holidays.

Dillard and wife Jill Duggar share 4-year-old Israel and 2-year-old Samuel, and Dillard shared one photo of each of his sons. Israel was sitting at a table and proudly smiling as his edible house sat in front of him, and Samuel was wearing a bib and holding a tiny gingerbread house in his hands.

“While I was studying, Israel and Sam came in to show me their gingerbread houses they had made,” he wrote. “Sam had already chowed down on his before I could get a pic, so I think he may be holding the roof, a door, or one of the walls… thanks [cldilla] “Mima” for the fun (and tasty) gifts! [christmas] [gingerbread house].”

Dillard, who completed his first year of law school in May, shared his most recent Instagram post on Oct. 21, when he uploaded a video of his wife playing the harp.

“Fun family time during law school fall break = I get to be serenaded with beautiful harp music from Jill while I study!” he wrote.

Unlike her husband, Duggar is a frequent Instagram user and recently shared a photo of her boys getting into the Christmas spirit as they stood next to a Christmas tree with decorative snowflakes in their hands.

The mom of two invited fans to visit her blog, where she shared a post about how her family was getting ready for Christmas this year.

“We were so excited to finally put up our Christmas decorations for the first time in our new home!” she wrote. The family recently built a new house and now live in a four-bedroom, two-bath home, which they showed off on their blog.

Dillard’s Christmas post included a series of photos of her family getting ready for the holiday, including snaps of the boys putting snowflakes on the window, Samuel putting his flashlight on the tree, the boys decorating gingerbread houses and Dillard reading his sons a story in the family’s Advent calendar. The former TLC star also included a video of the family’s Christmas preparations that showed the group decorating their Christmas tree as well as the rest of their house.

