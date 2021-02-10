'Counting On': Jill Duggar Dishes on Sex Life With Husband Derick Dillard

✖

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick are continuing to spill some of the saucy details about their life together. The Counting On alum got into it about their sex life in a new YouTube video as they documented a date that consisted of them driving around and stopping at their favorite places to grab a bite or a drink.

Accompanied by sons Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3, sitting in the backseat, the topic of sex came up, with Derick asking the boys if they knew how they were born. "We had a date and then you started growing inside of mommy's tummy," he quipped. Jill added in cheekily, "We had a bunch of dates," picking up on her husband's tone with the use of the word "date."

"We did have four dates in one day I think ... that one time," Derick added before Jill told him to "chill a little bit." Before the two ditched the subject completely, however, Jill made sure to whisper into the camera, "We have a good sex life." Jill and Derick have been moving away from the 19 Kids and Counting star's ultrareligious background as of the past few years, talking openly about using birth control, their sex lives and drinking alcohol.

In October, Jill told her followers that she and Derick had been "distancing" themselves from her family. Derick has long been vocal in his criticisms of father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar, accusing him in the past of taking the money his children were owed from being on TV, and alleging that Jill was "humiliated and threatened" when she first expressed the desire to no longer film the TLC show. Derick also alleged to PEOPLE that he and Jill had to obtain an attorney amid their disagreements over what they were owed, but ultimately recovered some of their wages.

"We’re not on the best terms with some of my family," Jill said in a video shared in October to the couple's YouTube channel. "We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal." While she didn't go into what was causing tension in the family, the former reality star continued, "We’re doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through, it I guess. We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything."