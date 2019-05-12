'Counting On': Jeremy Vuolo Celebrates 'Remarkable' Wife Jinger in Mother's Day Tribute

Jeremy Vuolo marked this Mother's Day with a special Instagram post for all the women in his life, including wife Jinger Duggar and his own mom, Diana Vuolo.

The Counting On star posted several photos along with a sweet caption about the "remarkable women" he's surrounded by. The first picture in the quasi-slideshow was of himself, Duggar, and their daughter Felicity. The pair can be seen smiling with their daughter sat between them.

The next images were of Jeremy's mother, and mother-in-law Michelle Duggar, both pictured holding their granddaughter. Jeremy said in his Instagram post there are no other women he'd "rather Felicity look for guidance, protection, and knowledge" from.

Days before Mother's Day, Jinger spent time with mom Michelle in Laredo, Texas. She posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram, writing that it was "so wonderful" to have her mother in town for a visit.

Jeremy's sweet post comes on the heels of news he and Jinger, 25, are moving to Los Angeles. The couple confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE in March, telling the outlet God "made it overwhelmingly clear" to them that the West coast was calling. Prior to then, the couple had been living in Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy worked as a minister.

"In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master's Seminary," the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

"As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we've ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives," Jeremy and Jinger continued.

The TLC personalities have lived in Laredo, Texas since not long after their wedding in November 2016. Before that, Jinger lived in Arkansas with her enormous family, whom avid reality TV fans will know from shows like 19 Kids and Counting. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Felicity, in July 2018.

Jeremy confirmed the child's arrival in a statement, telling PEOPLE Jinger and Felicity were "healthy, doing great" after the birth.

"God is so kind," Jeremy said in a statement. "Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!"

Felicity's birth was documented on Counting On.