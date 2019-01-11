‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Finally Gets Her Own Instagram Account, Posts First Photo

Counting On star Jana Duggar finally started her own Instagram page, and posted an adorable first photo to mark the occasion Thursday.

Duggar’s first photo shows her sister Jessa Seewald’s two sons – Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce – hanging out together and watching a video on a phone. “Best buddies!” she wrote in the caption.

In less than a day, Duggar, 28, had more than 149,000 followers. She is only following 23 accounts, including Jessa and Jessa’s husband Ben, the official Duggar family Instagram, Josh Duggar’s wife Anna, sister Jill Dillard, sister Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo and the Instagram page run by sister Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth. Duggar also follows Fixer-Upper star Joanna Gaines and Gaines’ Magnolia brand.

Duggar’s Instagram page already earned a comment that surprised fans. Bring Up Bates star Lawson Bates wrote, “So tech savvy,” adding a phone and silly face emojis.

Duggar is following Bates, as well as other members of the Bates family.

Duggar, 28, is the eldest member of her Duggar generation yet to be married. Her twin brother, John-David Duggar, married Abbie Grace Burnett in November. In June, a source told Radar Online that Duggar is trying to be different from her sisters, many of whom have already married.

“Jana doesn’t want to be like a lot of others that just go out and get married and end up in a relationship that is negative,” the source said. “She’s content with whatever the Lord wants for her.”

Duggar’s Instagram page was hardly the only reason to celebrate for Duggar fans this week. On Wednesday, Jessa announced that she and Seewald are expecting their third child together.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Jessa told PEOPLE. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Seewald said Henry does not understand what is going on, but Spurgeon understands.

“Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to,” he said. “We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

Counting On Season 4 kicks off on Monday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.