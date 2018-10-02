‘Counting On’ Teases ‘Budding Romance’ During Josiah and Lauren Duggar’s Wedding

Josiah and Lauren Duggar’s wedding was filled with romance for more than just the bridge and groom!

In Monday’s season finale of Counting On, fans got a look at the couple’s stunning June 30 wedding at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

As their family members pointed out, Josiah and Lauren realized they were more than just family friends while setting up for Joe and Kendra Duggar’s wedding in the same church, which led the family to wonder who the next Duggar to walk down the aisle would be.

“They always say weddings are a great place to meet people,” Jessa (Duggar) Seewald told the cameras, to which Austin Forsyth added, “So if you don’t want to get married, don’t come to a wedding!”

And while Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo played it coy about whom the next family member to get engaged would be, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth wasn’t afraid to hint at another possible pairing.

“I’m pretty sure there’s going to be another relationship really soon,” she teased.

“There’s definitely another budding romance happening at this wedding,” Joe Duggar agreed, to which Jessa added, “Oh, there are already sparks flying.”

When asked for further details, Joy-Anna whispered, “No comment.”

The Duggars were clearly hinting at John David’s burgeoning relationship with now-fiancée Abbie Grace Burnett. The family announced that the two were courting just four days before Josiah and Lauren tied the knot, and the couple formally introduced themselves on the TLC series in the last few moments of the season finale.

“At week two [of dating], I said ‘Abbie … let’s go introduce you to my family,’” John said. “They were shocked. The expressions on their face, they were speechless.”

“Abbie and I are just so excited, we’ve known of each other for several years,” the 28-year-old Counting On star said in a TLC video announcing their courtship. “We fell in love very quickly and it’s been a wonderful journey thus far,” he added.

The two met when John David was in Burnett’s Oklahoma hometown for a church event, they revealed.

“We really got connected then,” Burnett, 26, added in the video, saying their decision to move forward with the courtship came after “a lot of prayer, a lot of counsel, and a lot of time together.”

Just weeks after revealing they were courting, the couple got engaged.

“One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” the couple told Us Weekly about their engagement in July. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

The couple is reportedly planning a January wedding. We can’t wait for the next season of Counting On!

Photo Credit: TLC