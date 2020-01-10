‘Counting On’ Fans Congratulate Abbie and John David Duggar After Birth of Baby Girl

Counting On couple Abbie and John David Duggar welcomed the newest member of the always-growing Duggar family, daughter Grace Annette, on Tuesday. The couple waited until Thursday to share the news with the world. The news was celebrated by Counting On fans.

Abbie and John David shared the first photo of Grace with TLC, which published the photo on its Instagram page. That provided Counting On fans with the perfect venue to congratulate the happy couple.

“Congratulations John and Abby how exciting,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations!” another fan wrote. “Beautiful couple, beautiful little girl and beautiful family! Sweet.”

“I think u guys r most loving couple!” another fan typed. “Big congrats to the new family of 3!!! Just beautiful!!!!”

“Congratulations [John David and Abbie],” another fan chimed in. “She’s absolutely beautiful. Enjoy every moment with your precious little girl. X.”

Grace Anette was born at 3:21 a.m. on Tuesday, weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 20.75 inches long.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the couple said in a statement to TLC. “She’s is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in August.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

On Dec. 18, they also shared adorable photos showing off Abbie’s baby bump just weeks before Grace Aneette was born.

The pregnancy was not easy for Abbie. In a December episode of Counting On, she revealed she was hospitalized several times due to hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. However, she remained positive about the pregnancy, understanding that she was about to welcome another life into the world.

“At this point, I have to remind myself why I’m so sick,” Abbie said in the episode. “It honestly hasn’t been very enjoyable. I just keep saying, ‘There’s a baby coming! There’s a baby coming! This has a good ending.’”