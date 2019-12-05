‘Counting On’ Alum Derick Dillard Says He Plans to Write a Book About the Duggars

Is Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, writing a book about the Duggar family? He said as much on social media Wednesday in response to a fan who said he could “make some serious bank by writing a book.” Dillard responded, “That’s the plan, but it will take longer to write because I do most of the outlining/writing on breaks from school.”

The 30-year-old is currently in his second year of law school at the University of Arkansas. Plenty of Counting On fans tweeted about their excitement about the possibility of a tell-all Duggar book.

“Dear Santa, I have been very good all year. Please send me Derick’s book for Christmas,” one person wrote, while another added, “Strike while the iron is hot and write it now. Finish school after!”

Dillard has never been shy of voicing his apparent criticisms about the Duggars or about TLC, the network that airs Counting On. Last year, a fan asked him if he asked TLC to pay a hospital bill, to which he replied, “I thought it was fair to ask in negotiating … TLC made lots of money in filming a birth special episode, and they had not offered to pay us anything. So I thought, at the very least, they could reimburse 5-10K for medical expenses. TLC sure made more than that off us.”

After that, another fan asked in the same Twitter thread, “So why does [Duggar’s father] Jim Bob get all the money for the show and doesn’t give any to his children? The actual stars of the show.” Dillard replied, “I don’t know. You would have to ask him that.”

Last month, when another Twitter user asked why Duggar and her siblings and their spouses have “their own contracts” on Counting On, he replied in since-deleted tweets by alleging that TLC “has issues” and “begged” him and Duggar not to quit filming. He also implied that “money is all [TLC] cares about,” according to In Touch Weekly.

TLC reportedly fired Dillard from Counting On in 2017 after he made transphobic comments about fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings, although Dillard has long claimed that he was not fired from the program and that he actually quit because it interrupted his missionary work.

The network said in a statement in 2017: “We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”