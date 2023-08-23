Jim Bob Duggar Reportedly Kicks Josh's Wife and Kids off His Property

Jim Bob Duggar has reportedly kicked his son Josh's wife, Anna, and their kids off his property. According to a source who spoke with The U.S. Sun, "Jim Bob made Anna move out of the warehouse on his property a month and a half ago." The source added, "They got into an argument. She's been in Texas visiting Josh."

The source explained that Anna and her seven children had been living with Jim Bob and Michelle Dugger since Josh was sentenced to prison. The former reality TV star was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on April 28, 2021 with no word on the cause of the arrest at the time. The following day he was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography.

Duggar pleaded "not guilty" to the charges and remained in custody until a bond hearing. Duggar was eventually released on bond and had reportedly been staying with a family friend. He was prohibited from having contact with minors. He was reportedly allowed "unlimited contact" with his kids, however, his wife Anna — who gave birth to the couple's seventh child in October 2021 — was required to be present for the visits.

Duggar was tried and convicted late last year, with his trial ending on Dec. 9, 2021. The 34-year-old was found guilty of two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. On May 25, Duggar was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Per The Federal Bureau of Prisons, Duggar's scheduled release date is August 22, 2032. This means that he will spend over a decade in prison at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution in Texas.

Earlier this year, Prime Video dropped the Duggar family documentary Shiny Happy People, which includes a number of bombshell allegations tied directly to Josh. This includes claims from Derick Dillard that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar lied about the child porn investigation into their eldest son. In the four-part Prime Video docuseries, Dillard — who is married to Jill Duggar — addresses what the Duggar parents told them about Josh's case. "We know the family had knowledge that there was a child pornography investigation against Josh, and they had that knowledge on the same day that they made the statement," he stated.

"Yeah, you might have fooled the public, but eventually, if there's something to this, people are gonna realize it," Dillard added. Following the reports of Josh being investigated, a rep for Jim Bob and Michelle released the following statement: "To the best of our knowledge, it's also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind. Living a life in the public's eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of 'fake news' that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so."

Soon, news media outlets began turning up at the homes of Duggar family members. "I think we were curious to just see how everything unfolded and to get the truth," Jill said of this time in their lives. Dillard later stated that he texted Josh to ask about the allegations he was facing, to which his brother-in-law replied: "'Absolutely not, especially something of that nature.'"