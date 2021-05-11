'Counting On' Couple Reportedly 'Horrified and Disgusted' Over Josh Duggar's Alleged Crimes

✖

In the wake of Josh Duggar's arrest, many of his family members have spoken out about the charges brought against him. According to PEOPLE, Josh's sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are reportedly "horrified and disgusted" over the situation. Josh was arrested in late April and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

A source told PEOPLE that Jinger and Jeremy are "horrified and disgusted by the situation" and that the mom-of-two, in particular, is having a hard time amid this matter. The insider added, "Being a family themselves, the idea of these kinds of charges against Josh are a horrific thing." While this situation has reportedly "taken an emotional toll" on the Counting On stars, they are focusing on their family in order to navigate through this scandal. Jinger and Jeremy currently live in Los Angeles with their two daughters, Felicity, 2, and Evangeline, 5 months.

"They are happy that they have their own family," the source continued. "They have built their own life in a new city that they love and are surrounded by people who support them. It's taken an emotional toll on them, but they are raising their daughters and are focused on their life in L.A." Shortly after Josh's arrest was reported, Jinger and Jeremy released a strong-worded statement. In their message, they did say that they were "disturbed" to hear of the charges brought against Jinger's brother.

"We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh," the couple wrote on Instagram. "While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice." One week after Josh was arrested, he was released on bail. He will be confined to the home of family friends Lacount and Maria Reber and will be monitored by GPS. Josh is not allowed to contact any minors, including his nieces and nephews. However, he has been granted "unlimited" contact with his own children — Maryella Hope, 17 months, Mason Garrett, 3, Meredith Grace, 5, Marcus Anthony, 7, Michael James, 9, and Mackynzie Renée, 11 — as long as his wife, Anna Duggar, is present. Anna is currently pregnant with the couple's seventh child. Josh is expected to go to trial on the charges in July.