Josh Duggar's Wife Anna's Reported Reaction to His Arrest Revealed

Josh Duggar's wife Anna has remained quiet since his arrest in April, but now, her reported reaction to the situation has been revealed. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Anna is "standing by" her husband in support. "She thinks Josh is innocent," the source claimed.

The source also stated, "[Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there. She has to be there." The supervised visits were part of Duggar's release orders. The former 19 Kids and Counting star was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on April 28, with no word on the cause of the arrest at the time. The following day he was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography. Duggar pleaded "not guilty" to the charges, and remained in custody until a bond hearing.

Duggar has since been released on bond and is staying with a family friend. He is prohibited from having contact with minors, other than his own children. The father-of-six is reportedly allowed "unlimited contact" with his kids, however, his wife — who is currently pregnant with the couple's seventh child — must be present for the visits. His trial is set to begin in July.

Duggar has not commented on his arrest, nor the charges he faces, at this time, but his lawyers — Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne — issued a joint statement on his charges. "Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," they said. "In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."

Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have also issued a statement. "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time," they said after his initial hearing. "The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

